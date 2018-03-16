AAP practices cheap politics, says Harsimrat

[India], Mar 16 (ANI): Union Minister of Food Processing Industries Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Friday accused Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of spreading false propaganda.

This response from the Union Minister comes a day after AAP convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal issued an apology to former Punjab minister Bikram Singh Majithia for his "drug trade" remarks.

The Union Minister further averred that the AAP had built their entire election campaign in Punjab around lies.

"This exposes cheap politics by AAP, they spread false propaganda. They build their entire election campaign (in Punjab) on a lie, good that he has accepted his lies," Harsimrat Kaur Badal told ANI.

Earlier in the day, Punjab AAP chief Bhagwant Mann resigned from the state president's post expressing his displeasure over the issue. Kejriwal had earlier accused Majithia of being allegedly involved in drug trade. Thereafter, Majithia reportedly filed a criminal defamation case in May 2016 against Kejriwal and AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and Ashish Khetan for falsely linking him to the drug trade and tarnishing his image. However, on Thursday, the AAP chief apologised in court for his "unfounded allegations" and announced the withdrawal of all his statements. He also submitted a copy of the apology letter to the court. (ANI)