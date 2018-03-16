AAP Punjab leader resigns after Kejriwal's apology letter

[Punjab], Mar 16 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party's Punjab unit vice president Aman Arora on Friday resigned from his post following party founder Arvind Kejriwal's apology letter to Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia.

The MLA from Sunam on Twitter said: "Respected Manish Sisodiaji, due to painful turn of events since yesterday (Thursday), please accept my resignation from the post of co-president."

AAP's state unit president Bhagwant Singh Mann earlier today resigned from his post.

Kejriwal on Thursday tendered a written apology to Majithia for alleging the former minister was involved in drug trade in Punjab.

The case against the Delhi Chief Minister has been settled as the SAD leader said he would withdraw his defamation suit.

Speaking about the matter, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia said: "All are together, we will talk to them, they will understand."(ANI)