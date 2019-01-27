AAP reworks party roles to strengthen Punjab cadre

In a bid to strengthen its hold in Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party has reworked the major roles in its cadre in the state on Sunday.

The party in its committee meeting held here under the chairmanship of Budh Ram appointed new presidents and co-presidents in the state.

Sukhbir Singh Maisarkhana was appointed as the president of Maur, Ajaib Singh Hamirgarh for Rampura Phool while Davinder Singh for Shatrana. However, Master Hardyal Singh will continue to be the district president of Sri Anandpur Sahib

Jeewanjot Kaur was named as the vice-president North Amritsar, Gautam and Subedar Harvinder Singh Dhahan were made vice-president for Sri Anandpur Sahib The meeting was attended by Sangrur Member of Parliament (MP) Bhagwant Mann, Prof Sadh Singh, Leader of Opposition in Vidhan Sabha and senior leader Harpal Singh Cheema. (ANI)