AAP says MCD responsible for Bawana fire incident

[India], Jan. 22 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday claimed that the Municipal Corporation Department (MCD), where Bharatiya Janata Party is in power, was responsible for Bawana fire incident that claimed 17 lives.

Speaking to ANI, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain said, "On the basis of a preliminary report submitted by the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), it is very shocking to see that it was the responsibility of MCD to look after the matter. In Bawana, as well as in other industrial areas, factory licenses were given by MCD."

Even if there are factories that are illegally constructed, it is the responsibility of MCD to deal with it, the minister said. The Delhi Minister further averred that it was wrong and sad on the part of the BJP for politicising the matter. Activity mentioned at time of allotment was plastic goods. It was gathered from the site that it was being used to carry out packing/storage of firecrackers/explosives w/o obtaining clearances, read a preliminary report submitted by DSIIDC. Meanwhile, a probe committee has been formed to investigate the Bawana fire incident and the owner of the unit has been arrested and sent to one-day judicial custody. (ANI)