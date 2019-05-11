AAP sends legal notice to Gambhir, seeks apology from him for his tweets on Kejriwal

[India], May 11 (ANI): The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday sent a legal notice to BJP candidate from East Delhi Gautam Gambhir, seeking apology for his tweet against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The notice has also sought Gambhir to publish the apology along with true and correct facts in newspapers and on social media, within 24 hours, failing which criminal proceedings would be initiated against him.

Hitting out at Kejriwal on Thursday, Gambhir had tweeted: "I feel ashamed to have a CM like Arvind Kejriwal. I abhor your act of outraging a woman's modesty @ArvindKejriwal and that too your own colleague. And all this for winning elections? You are filth Mr CM and someone needs your very own jhadu (broom) to clean your dirty mind."

Mohd Irsad, the lawyer representing AAP, states that the party finds the above tweets by Gambhir as offending. On Friday, AAP's East Delhi candidate Marlena accused Gambhir of circulating pamphlets with derogatory and casteist remarks against her. The AAP leader filed a complaint with the Delhi Commission of Women (DCW). She also broke down while addressing a press conference on Thursday, where she along with her party colleague and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia lashed out at Gambhir. Gambhir has, however, rubbished the allegation saying that if proved guilty, he would quit politics. He also sent a defamation notice to Marlena, Kejriwal, and Sisodia, demanding an unconditional apology for making "defamatory" comments against him. (ANI)