AAP sit-in protest: Now Manish Sisodia hospitalized

[India], June 18 (ANI): Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is on a hunger strike at Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal's office, was admitted to hospital on Monday after his health deteriorated.

Sisodia was taken to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital after his urine ketone level reached 7.4mmol/L during the 'dharna' by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) at the Raj Niwas.

This came after Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Kumar Jain was admitted to the same hospital on late Sunday night after the hunger strike took a toll on his health.

Sisodia, Jain and Kejriwal, along with Cabinet minister Gopal Rai have been on a sit-in strike since last one week. The strike was called to demand a direction to the IAS officers working under the Delhi administration to end their 'undeclared strike', among other demands. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu earlier extended their support to Kejriwal and requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene into the matter. Extending their support to Kejriwal, the four chief ministers held a joint press conference outside Baijal's office on Saturday. (ANI)