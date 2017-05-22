AAP 'throws out' whoever raises voice: Kapil Mishra

[India] May 22 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kapil Mishra on Monday, continuing his tirade against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, said that whoever "tries to raise a voice in the party is immediately thrown out," adding party leader Kumar Vishwas would not be "spared" as well.

"In this party, whoever tries to raise a voice is thrown out. Kumar Vishwas is also on the target. He should know that this party will not spare him also, even if he is keeping silence," Mishra told media here.

He added that till the time corruption scams of the AAP were coming up, he would be addressing press conferences to inform the public. "I will not keep quiet and they cannot remove me from the party. I will not leave. I will myself throw the corrupt people out," Mishra asserted. Meanwhile, following the series of allegations raised against him by Mishra, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal yesterday asserted that the accusations show that the other political parties were scared of them and their "anti-corruption campaign." "The Opposition is scared and that is why they are trying to suppress the campaign of Delhi against corruption and this is the reason they have made such allegations against us," Kejriwal said, while addressing a meeting here. (ANI)