AAP ties up with Apna Dal (Krishna Patel) for LS polls

Lucknow: On a day the SP and BSP sealed an alliance for the Lok Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also concluded a deal with the Apna Dal (Krishna Patel) on Saturday.

Announcing the alliance, AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said the alliance has been agreed upon in principle and that seat-sharing talks were under way.

Singh, who is in Ayodhya as part of a yatra, said the two parties will contest all Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Apna Dal (Krishna Patel) is the faction of the party led by its founder Sone Lal Patel's widow while the other being the Apna Dal (S) led by Anupriya Patel, who is a minister in the Narendra Modi government.

Vaibhav Maheshwari, AAP spokesman in Uttar Pradesh, told IANS that talks had been going on for a long time with Apna Dal (Krishna Patel) and that the ideology of zero corruption and secularism had brought the two parties together. "We both are against corruption and against communal forces," he added.