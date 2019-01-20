AAP to contest on all Lok Sabha seats in Punjab

[India], Jan 20 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced that his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) would contest on all 13 seats in Punjab in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"AAP will contest on all Lok Sabha seats in Punjab. The people of Punjab were upset with Akali Dal and now even the Congress has failed to fulfill all their promises. We will work in Punjab the same way we worked in Delhi," he told media persons here.

"The country is fed up with the governance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. If they will come to power again in 2019, then they will divide the nation. The entire nation and anti-BJP forces want to defeat them," Kejriwal said.

During his visit, Kejriwal addressed a rally in Barnala town. Earlier while talking to ANI, AAP leader Gopal Rai said that the party would contest the Lok Sabha elections all alone in Delhi, Punjab and Haryana. "Our party will contest the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi, Punjab, and Haryana alone. For Congress, their arrogance is bigger than the national interest, which is visible from the recent statements of Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and Sheila Dikshit," Rai said. Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had earlier dismissed the need for the Congress to ally with the AAP in Punjab but had asserted that the final decision would be taken by the Congress high command. "Till now there is no question of Congress allying with the AAP as the party does not have its presence in Punjab," Singh had said after an informal meeting with Congress president Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi recently. (ANI)