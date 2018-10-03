AAP to give Rs 1 crore to families of 14 slain security personnel

[India], Oct 3 (ANI): The Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government has approved names of 14 slain security personnel, whose kin is to be given Rs. 1 crore each as ex-gratia.

In order to consider the cases for grant of ex-gratia relief to widows or parents of deceased Defence, Para Military, Delhi Police and other personnel, a group of ministers meeting was held at the residence of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Delhi Health Minster Satyender Jain and Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot were also present in the meeting.

Of the 14 slain security personnel, five are from Delhi Fire Service, one from the Indian Army and eight from Delhi Police. The Indian Army personnel, whose name has been cleared for the ex-gratia, is late Major Amit Sagar, a company commander of 115 infantry battalion. He died during counter insurgency at high altitude area in Sonamarg on January 25 last year. The five Delhi Fire Service deceased firemen include Sunil Kumar, Manjeet Singh, Hari Singh Meena, Hari Om and Vijender Pal Singh, a government statement read. Names of eight Delhi Police personnel are Ram Kanwar Meena (head constable), Yogesh Kumar (constable), Abdul Saboor Khan (head constable), Anand Singh (constable), Beenesh Kumar (constable), Yashvir Singh (constable), Ravinder (constable) and Deepak Kumar (constable). (ANI)