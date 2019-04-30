AAP welcomes Madras HC judgment curtailing Lt. Guv Kiran Bedi's powers

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday hailed the Madras High Court judgment ruling that Puducherry Lieutenant Governor (LG) Kiran Bedi does not have the power to interfere in the day-to-day activities of the Union Territory.

AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said that the Lieutenant Governor has not been entrusted with any independent decision making power and has to either act on the "aid and advice" of Council of Ministers or he is bound to implement the decision taken by the President on a reference being made by him.

Bharadwaj cited that Madras High Court verdict is a reiteration of the July 4, 2018 landmark judgment by the five-judge Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court on the elected Delhi government's powers. The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday struck down the Union Home Ministry's clarification order giving Bedi administrative power. The High Court said the Lt. Governor has no power to interfere in the day-to-day activities of the government. "Elected governments in Delhi and Puducherry, though governed by separate laws, have been subjected to severe injustice by the Narendra Modi government at the Centre under the garb that since these are not full-fledged states, therefore the ultimate control is of the Central government," said Bharadwaj. "Both Delhi and Puducherry governments had to repeatedly knock on the doors of the courts of law to seek justice against the high-handedness of the Modi government through its politically appointed nominees, the Lieutenant Governors," he added. (ANI)