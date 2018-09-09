AAP won't join Bharat Bandh

New Delhi: Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday made it clear that it will not join the Bharat Bandh called by the Congress against rising fuel prices and falling value of the Indian rupee vis-a-vis the US dollar.

AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj told IANS: "Although the issue is right, the Congress has no moral authority over the issue of fuel price rise and record fall of Indian rupee. It is little difficult to digest that the Congress is calling for a Bharat Bandh."

At the same time, he accused the Modi government of pursuing Congress policies. "The Modi government is heaping miseries on the citizens by its continued failure to check the unprecedented hike in the prices of petrol and diesel and the record fall in the value of the Indian rupee," Bharadwaj said. He said the Modi government had been a "complete failure" on the issue of controlling prices. "Either this government lacks the understanding of the economic situation of the country or it is deliberately filling up its own coffers at the cost of the common man," Bharadwaj said.