AAP's Punjab unit condemns Kejriwal's apology to Majithia

[India], Mar 16 (ANI): The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) unit of Punjab on Friday expressed their displeasure over the AAP convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal issuing an apology to former Akali minister Bikram Singh Majithia.

"All of us in Punjab are saddened to learn how Kejriwal ji has went to apologise to Majithia when state government's Special Task Force has submitted in High Court that there is strong clinching evidence against him," AAP leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira told ANI.

The AAP leader further said, "AAP MLAs with gather and take stock of the matter."

Meanwhile, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said that a person like BS Majithia deserve to be in jail. "Many people are unhappy with Arvind Kejriwal's apology to Bikram Singh Majithia. I hope justice will be done as people like BS Majithia deserve to be in jail," Sanjay Singh told ANI. Earlier in the day, Punjab AAP chief Bhagwant Mann resigned from the state president's post expressing his displeasure over Kejriwal's to Majithia. Kejriwal had earlier accused Majithia of being allegedly involved in drug trade. Thereafter, Majithia reportedly filed a criminal defamation case in May 2016 against Kejriwal and AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and Ashish Khetan for falsely linking him to the drug trade and tarnishing his image. However, on Thursday, the AAP chief apologised in court for his "unfounded allegations" and announced the withdrawal of all his statements. He also submitted a copy of the apology letter to the court. (ANI)