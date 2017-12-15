Aarushi murder: Hemraj's wife moves SC challenging Talwar couple's release

[India], Dec 15 (ANI): In a fresh twist to the sensational 2008 Arushi-Hemraj murder case, wife of Hemraj on Friday approached the Supreme Court challenging the acquittal of Rajesh and Nupur Talwar, by the Allahabad High Court.

In October, the Talwar couple who were accused in the murder of their 14-year-old daughter and their domestic help Hemraj walked free from the Dasna jail after the Allahabad High Court acquitted them of charges of their daughter's murder, setting aside the CBI court's earlier order.

A high court bench, comprising of Justice B. K. Narayana and Justice A. K. Mishra, had reserved its verdict, in September, in the appeal filed by Aarushi's parents, who were sentenced to life in the jail.

The Talwars had been lodged in the Dasna jail since November 2013 in connection with the twin murders.

On May 16, 2008, Aarushi was found murdered inside her bedroom in the flat in Jal Vayu Vihar - her throat slit with surgical precision. It was initially suspected that house help Hemraj had killed Aarushi. However, the case took a shocking turn when Hemraj's body was recovered two days later from the terrace of the same flat.

The police then began to suspect the Talwars and said Rajesh had murdered the two after finding them in an "objectionable" position. The accusations enraged the Talwars and friends, who accused the police of framing the dentist couple in order to cover up a botched investigation.

In 2009, the CBI handed over the investigation to a new team, which recommended closing the case due to critical gaps in investigation. Rajesh was first arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police on May 23, 2008 after which he was lodged at the Dasna Jail and let off on July 11, 2008. Later in 2012, his wife Nupur surrendered before a Ghaziabad court before trial and was also sent to the Dasna Jail. (ANI)