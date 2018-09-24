AATS arrests woman allegedly involved in human trafficking

[India], Sep 24 (ANI): A woman named Prabha Muni, who was allegedly involved in human trafficking and carried a bounty of Rs 25,000, was arrested by a team of Anti Auto Theft Squad (AATS) West District officials.

The police said that the 42-year-old, along with her husband, Rohit Muni, allegedly ran an NGO that lured girls on the pretext of getting them jobs as housemaids in Delhi and later sold them off.

Prabha was arrested under section 41.1(C) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), after following the due procedure of law as per Supreme Court guidelines, while her husband is still absconding.

The information about her arrest was given to the concerned police station and her family members. A case was registered against the duo in 2013 and the accused were absconding since then. (ANI)