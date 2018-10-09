Abandoned wife gets Talaq notice from husband

[India], Oct 9, (ANI): A man has allegedly sent a Talaq notice from Mumbai to his 18-year-old wife living in Bareilly.

Relating the trauma and torture she had to undergo, Nida told the media that she got married in October last year when, she claimed, she was 17.

"I was beaten when I was four months pregnant and was thrown out of the house. My son is one-and-half years old. I want to go back to his house but they are not accepting me," she said.

Talking about the domestic violence she had faced, Nida said, "I had called 100 when they beat me. After that incident, they said they have been insulted and hence, cannot keep me in their house. He wants to give me Talaq as per Sharia law. I had stayed in that house for four months."

Alisha, a woman activist who has extended her support to Nida, said no FIR has been lodged in the matter. "She (Nida) is interested to go back to her husband's residence and does not want the Talaq. If this Talaq is against her wishes then how is it any better than Triple Talaq?" she added. Triple Talaq, or verbal divorce, often practiced by a section in the Muslim community in India to instantly divorce their wives by uttering the word 'Talaq' three times, was decried by several Muslim and women organisations, calling it un-Islamic and anti-women. Subsequently, the Supreme Court on August 21 ruled that the practice of Triple Talaq is void and illegal. (ANI)