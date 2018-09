[India], Sept 29 (ANI): The son of a doctor, who was abducted on September 27, has been found dead in Patna's Rupaspur area.

His body was reportedly recovered from a field near a private engineering college.

City Superintendent of police (SP) Ravindra Kumar informed that ransom of Rs 50 lakh was demanded from his family against the safe release.

Two people have been arrested so far in connection with the case, while two others have been detained.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)