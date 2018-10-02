Abducted Bihar businessman found dead

[India], Oct 2 (ANI): A businessman, who was recently abducted from Karja area of Muzaffarpur, was found dead on Tuesday in Pokhraira village.

The deceased, who used to work in the field of hardware and layer farming, was reportedly shot dead. His body was found on the National Highway in Pokhraira.

Earlier, the abductors had demanded a ransom of Rs 1.5 crore to release the businessman, following which his family members registered a complaint at the local police station.

As part of the investigation, Senior Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar had formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT), which was led by the Additional Superintendent Of Police, to further probe the matter.

Investigation in the case is underway. (ANI)