Abducted twins of Madhya Pradesh businessman found dead, culprits still at large

[India], Feb 24 (ANI): Bodies of the abducted twins of a businessman from Madhya Pradesh were found near a river located in Uttar Pradesh's Banda area on Sunday.

Five-year-old twins of the businessman were abducted at a gunpoint from their school bus within their campus in Chitrakoot on February 12.

The abductors killed the boys even after receiving the ransom amount, the police said.

The culprits are still at large, police added.

The post-mortem will be conducted later in the day.

More details are awaited. (ANI)