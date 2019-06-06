Abdul Sattar claims 8-10 more MLAs would resign after Vikhe Patil

[India], June 4 (ANI): Former Congress leader Abdul Sattar on Tuesday said the party MLAs are not happy with the leadership in the state and blamed them for ruining the party's chances of winning in Maharashtra.

"The party MLAs are not happy with the working style of the senior leaders in the state and the state senior leaders are to blame for ruining the party in Maharashtra," Sattar told ANI here.

The Congress party faced debacle in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections in the state, where it won just two out of 48 seats.

Sattar added that more MLAs would resign from the party after Congress veteran leader and MLA Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil's resignation which took place earlier in the day. "Eight to 10 MLAs will resign after the decision of Vikhe Patilji," Sattar said. Patil had resigned from the post of Leader of Opposition in the Assembly in April. He, however, said that he has no issue with the party leadership. "I didn't campaign for the party during the Lok Sabha election. I don't doubt the high command. I was given the opportunity to become the Leader of Opposition. I tried to do good work but the situation has compelled me to resign," Patil told media persons. According to sources, he is likely to join the BJP later in the day. Sattar had come into news after he took away about 300 chairs from the Gandhi Bhawan (party office) on March 27 after he was denied a ticket for contesting the Lok Sabha elections from the party. (ANI)