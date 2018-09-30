Abhilash Tomy an inspiration for youth: PM Modi

[India], Sept 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded Indian Naval officer Abhilash Tomy for his extraordinary courage, will-power and determination and termed him as an inspiration for the youth of the nation.

Kirti Chakra Awardee, Abhilash Tomy was rescued on September 24 from the Indian Ocean after he met with an accident while representing India in Golden Globe Race (GGR). He had suffered a back injury after his yacht was dismasted due to extremely rough weather and sea conditions.

Elaborating upon this incident, Prime Minister Modi mentioned Tomy's tough fight against the ocean's might and appreciated his valor during his 'Mann ki Baat' address to the nation.

The Prime Minister said, "A few days back a brave naval officer of our country had to fight with a situation of life and death. Abhilash Tomy is a very courageous officer. He is the first Indian citizen to have sailed alone for the circumnavigation of the globe in a small boat without any help of the modern technology. For the past 80 days, he was cruising alone in the southern part of Indian Ocean while participating in Golden Globe Race (GGR). He was moving ahead by maintaining his pace in the ocean. A terrible storm created a problem for him. But this brave Indian naval officer fought without food and water in the middle of the ocean for many days but did not accept defeat. He is an extraordinary example of valour, courage and strong willpower."

Further, in his address, the Prime Minister shared his conversation with Tomy after he was rescued from the sea and said, "Few days back, after he was rescued from the ocean, I spoke to Abhilash Tommy. I had met him once previously. He told me of his determination to repeat such a feat again. His resolve even after surviving such an ordeal is an inspiration for youth. I pray for his good health."

"His courage, valour, willpower, strength and determination to win will surely inspire the younger generation of our country. He is an inspiration for the young generation of the country."

Prime Minister Modi on September 27 spoke to Tomy to inquire about his well being.

Tomy, who is recuperating at 'Amsterdam isle', will be brought back to India onboard INS Satpura. He is scheduled to reach India later in October. (ANI)