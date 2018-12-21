Abhishek Singhvi to represent WB police in BJP's Rath Yatra case

[India], Dec 20 (ANI): Amid the on-going drama over the BJP's demand for holding Rathyatra in West Bengal, Calcutta High Court allowed Congress leader and senior advocate, Abhishek Manu Singhvi to join argument on behalf of DGP and ADG Law and Order in the case.

This comes after the Chief Justice's bench agreed to hear the plea on Friday, which was filed by Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government on Wednesday, challenging the Calcutta High Court's single bench order permitting BJP's save democracy Rathyatra in the state.

Earlier on Thursday, the court allowed the BJP to proceed with its Rathyatra in West Bengal, which is perceived in some political circles as a major setback to the Mamata government. The court gave permission to the BJP to hold three yatras in West Bengal and directed that the administration should ensure that there is no breach of law and order. Before the court's decision, the state government had refused permission for the proposed yatra citing intelligence reports of possible communal violence in areas where the BJP has planned the rallies. (ANI)