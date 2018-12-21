About Rs 10 cr for Punjab under Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao scheme

[India], Dec 21 (ANI): About Rs 10 crore was released to Punjab during the last three years for the implementation of Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP) scheme, Minister of State for Women and Child Development Dr Virendra Kumar informed the Rajya Sabha in a written reply.

These funds were released during the year of 2015-16, 2016-17, and 2017-18. According to the minister reply shared with the media on Friday, 11 districts of Punjab were selected for multi-sectoral intervention under BBBP in Phase-I, during 2014-15.

These districts are Tarn Taran, Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Muktsar, Mansa, Patiala, Sangrur, Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar, Fatehgarh Sahib, Barnala, and Ferozepur. The nine districts were selected from Punjab for multi sectoral intervention under BBBP in Phase-II, during 2015-16 include Faridkot, Bathinda, Ludhiana, Moga, Rupnagar, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, and Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar. (ANI)