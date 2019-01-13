Absconding Uttarakhand BJP leader Anil Goyal in I-T Dept net

[India], Jan 13 (ANI): In a major success, a team of the District Police on Sunday claimed to have nabbed the absconding leader Anil Goyal, accused of electronic sales suppression tax fraud, unaccounted receipts, long-term capital gains (LTCG) in penny stocks and unaccounted investments.

Goyal was traced by the Income Tax (I-T) Department on the basis of his cell phone location and with the help of the local police brought him back to Dehradun from an undisclosed location. Goyal fled Dehradun after the I-T Department conducted raids at his properties on January 11.

Speaking to ANI, Commissioner, I-T Investigations, Amrendra Kumar said that they have recovered Rs 70 lakh in cash and jewellery worth crores after conducting a series of raids at various properties of Goyal and his close aides. "We are questioning Goyal, his brother Sunil Goyal, and his business partner Naresh Garg. We have recovered 70 lakh in cash and jewellery worth crores. We have also found that Goyal along with his close aides has as many as 40 companies. Unaccounted share trading stocks have also been found," added Kumar. The I-T Department raided a total of 13 places of Goyal located in Dehradun, Yamunanagar, Roorkee, and Delhi on Friday. In Dehradun, raids were conducted at Kwality Hardware, Alexia Panels, Punjab Plywood Ind, Umang Sarees and Quantum University. (ANI)