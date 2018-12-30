Abu Jani, Sandeep Khosla goof up, post incorrect map of India on Instagram

[India], Dec 30 (ANI): An incorrect map of India with parts of Jammu and Kashmir missing from it has been posted on designer Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's Instagram account.

The map was posted on Saturday marking the locations of designers' nearest store in different cities.

The incorrect map has invited the wrath of the social media users who asked the designers to take down the same.

A user commented, "please fix the map."

"This is not the complete map of India. I am not sure what message is being sent here. Going to unfollow," another said.

"Shame on you @abujanisandeepkhosla ! Shows your level of awareness..." another user stated. "Losers you earn your bread from India and how dare you depict wrong Indian Map! Is PoK not part of India?" a user commented. The fashion duo designed outfits for Priyanka Chopra and Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner for the former's wedding last month. Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla also designed Isha Ambani's outfit for her wedding to Anand Piramal on December 12. American pop star Beyonce also donned an AJSK outfit during their wedding. (ANI)