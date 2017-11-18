Abu Salem 2002 Delhi extortion case: Date shifted to Nov. 21

[India], Nov 18 (ANI): The Patiala House Court on Saturday has fixed the next date in Abu Salem's 2002 Delhi extortion case on November 21.

The recording of evidence was completed in the case.

Abu Salem is facing trial and was extradited from Portugal in 2005 along with five others.

He, in 2002, allegedly made extortion calls to businessman Ashok Gupta, demanding Rs 5 crore as protection money.

Businessman Gupta, in his complaint, had stated that Salem repeatedly called and threatened him.

Police also claimed to have recorded some of the telephonic conversations. Abu Salem was sentenced to life imprisonment by a special Terrorist and Disruptive Activity (TADA) Court in the 1993 serial blasts in Bombay that had killed 257 and injured 713 people. (ANI)