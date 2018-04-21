Abu Salem extortion case verdict deferred

[India], Apr. 21 (ANI): A Delhi Court on Saturday deferred pronouncement of order in the 2002 extortion case involving 1993 Mumbai blasts case convict Abu Salem till April 28.

Earlier in April, the court deferred order in the said case due to unavailability of the concerned judge.

Salem had earlier claimed that the prosecution did not have enough evidence against him in the case after a fresh production warrant was issued against him in February.

Through his lawyer, the gangster had also claimed that his trial in the case violated an order by which he was extradited to India from Portugal in 2005.

Salem is facing trial for allegedly demanding Rs. 5 crore as protection money from Delhi businessman Ashok Gupta in 2002. (ANI)