Abu Salem, others convicted in 1993 Mumbai blast case

[India], June 16 (ANI): A special Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA) court on Friday convicted underworld don Abu Salem and others in connection with the 1993 blasts case.

However, all accused were acquitted for the charge of waging war against the nation.

Salem was convicted under charges of conspiracy and terror activities but was acquitted of some charges of TADA which he was framed initially.

Accused Riyaz Siddique also convicted under TADA and other charges, but court believed prosecution failed to prove conspiracy charges against Riyaz.

Accused Mustafa Dossa was found guilty of conspiracy, murder and terror activities in the case. Accused Firoz khan was convicted under charges of conspiracy and murder under sections of IPC, TADA and Explosives Act. Other accused Tahir Merchant, Karimullah Shaikh were also convicted. Accused Abdul Qayyum was acquitted of all charges in the case. Court ordered his release on personal bond. Salem was named in the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts case and is an accused in a slew of cases related to murder and extortion. Salem is currently lodged in the Taloja Jail in Navi Mumbai. In February 2015, Salem was sentenced to life imprisonment by a special court in the 1995 in connection with the murder of Mumbai builder, Pradeep Jain. (ANI)