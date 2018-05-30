Abu Salem's extortion case hearing deferred

[India], May 30 (ANI): A Delhi's Court on Wednesday deferred the hearing of gangster Abu Salem's extortion case till June 2.

Earlier the hearing for argument on the quantum of sentence against Salem was scheduled to take place today.

Salem was convicted for demanding Rs 5 crore from a Delhi-based businessman Ashok Gupta in 2002 in lieu of providing security to the latter also known as protection money.

Charges were imposed against Salem under 387,506/507 Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Chanchal Mehta, Majid Khan, Pawan Kumar Mittal and Mohd Ashraf, who were identified as Salem's compliance in the case, were acquitted in the case. While another accused Sajjan Kumar Soni died during the course of the trial. (ANI)