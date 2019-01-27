Abuse me as much as you want but don't mislead farmers: PM Modi to Opposition

Thrissur (Kerala) [India], Jan 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday appealed the Opposition to not mislead the farmers if they are not happy with the Centre. He, however, said that the Opposition can abuse him as much as they want.

"I request the opposition parties to not mislead the farmers of this country. If they are not happy with the Centre then they can abuse me as much as they want," said the Prime Minister while addressing the last State Convention of BJP Yuva Morcha here at Thekkinadu Maidan.

Criticising the opposition parties for having hatred for him, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: "The opposition parties are bankrupt when it comes to any constructive and positive agenda for the development of the country. All they have is hatred for Modi. Their day begins with abusing Modi and ends with abusing Modi."

"Congress or the Communists have zero regards for any institutions. For them, only they are right and every institution including the armed forces, police, CBI and CAG is wrong," he added.

Continuing his tirade against the Congress and Communists, the Prime Minister asserted: "The biggest joke is that the Congress and Communists are talking about democracy. In Kerala, political workers are being killed just because their ideology is different from the Communists. Why the Communists are undermining our culture and civilisation, which has stood the test of time over centuries? The citizens of this country have witnessed that the Communist government in the state is disrespecting all aspects of Kerala’s culture."

"The doubled standards of United Democratic Front (UDF) and Left Democratic Front (LDF) have been exposed as they say one thing in Delhi and another in Kerala, which is not going to work for the people," the Prime Minister said while adding that "India’s strength is democracy".

"'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' is our guiding principle. We are going to work even more to transform India. Unfortunately today, the cultural ethos of Kerala is under attack. Sadly, this attack is being led by the party that is governing the state," he added.

Slamming Congress leader Kapil Sibal over EVM hacking row, the Prime Minister said: "The entire nation was amused to see a press conference held in London, where, on foreign soil, India’s democratic ethos was questioned. And, who was spotted in that conference? A topmost Congress leader."

"Is this your respect towards institutions and our democracy," he asked.

Praising the NDA government for taking forward the Triple Talaq Bill to empower Muslim women, the Prime Minister stated: "Neither the Congress nor the Communists have any concern for women empowerment. If they had any concern for them then these parties would have not been opposing the NDA government’s efforts to ban triple talaq."

Asserting that his government values each and every person to make the nation strong, the Prime Minister said: "It is an honour that our government had the opportunity to facilitate a hardworking and patriotic ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan with the Padma Bhushan award. However, more than two decades ago, Narayanan was trapped in a false case, just because a few UDF leaders were settling political scores."

"UDF damaged the national interest and troubled a scientist for own political interest," he stated. (ANI)