ABVP stages protest against pro-ISIS slogans

[India], May 29 (ANI): The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Monday protested against pro-ISIS slogans allegedly seen in Delhi University' Delhi School of Economics (DSE).

The ABVP protestors were seen holding placards like 'Deshdrohi savdhan, jaag utha hai Navjawan' and 'Rashtravirodhi gatividhiyan nahi sahenge'.

They ceaselessly passed slogans like, 'campus chodo' and 'sabse upar rashtravad'.

ABVP activist Sonia told ANI, " Earlier as well anti-nationalist sloganeering took place at JNU, Ramjas College and now DU's Delhi School of Economics is being targeted. The walls of the campus have been etched with 'I support IS' . I believe few mischievous elements want to engender anti-national environment in the universities and we (ABVP) will eradicate it from the grassroots. We want stern action against such acts. We want the administration to ensure that such anti-nationalist activities be forbidden from the universities."

Another ABVP activist Jyoti highlighted how brutally the endeavours of the anti-nationals failed in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) where an enormous sizeable amount of communist and Marxist ideologue pursue their studies. Jyoti said, "Certain elements will try expanding Naxalism, terrorism, anti-nationalism but how can they forget if their efforts meet a dead point at the JNU which constitutes major chunk of Marxists and communists, how can they expect their efforts to be triumphant at DU which has a majority of nationalists?" One of the ABVP protestors, Arjun Khajuria urged not to target the educational institutes for the personal ulterior motives. "Do not convert educational campuses into a rendezvous for anti-national activities and as far as ABVP is existent, we will ensure that none gets to fan the flames of anti-nationalism," Khajuria added. Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) Secretary Ankit Sangwan said that a memorandum in this regard has been sent to the administration. He further said that the administration is constantly monitoring the situation and is also investigating the matter and as soon as the culprits are identified, a First Information Report (FIR) would be lodged against the culprits. Meanwhile, heavy police force has been deployed outside the Delhi School of Economics. (ANI)