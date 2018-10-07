ABVP sweeps University of Hyderabad student union polls

[India], Oct 7 (ANI): After a gap of eight years, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) swept the student union elections at the University of Hyderabad, winning all six posts of office-bearers.

ABVP fought the student polls in an alliance with Other Backward Classes Federation (OBCF) and SVD (Sevalal Vidhyarthi Dal). This time, the contest was three-cornered with SFI and United Democratic Alliance contesting separately.

ABVP candidate Aarti Nagal has been elected as the President of the UoH student union. The posts of Vice President, General Secretary, Joint Secretary, Cultural Secretary, and Sports Secretary were grabbed by Amit Kumar, Dheeraj Sangoji, Praveen Chowhan, Arvind Kartha and Nikhil Raj respectively, all belonging to the ABVP alliance.

According to ABVP leader Susheel, it is after eight years that the Vidyarthi Parishad has won the elections at the University of Hyderabad. Last month, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad won three posts including that of President at Delhi University Student Union (DUSU) elections. National Students' Union of India (NSUI) also won one post at DUSU. (ANI)