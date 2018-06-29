AC temp at 24 degrees can conserve energy worth crores

[India], June 29 (ANI): The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) on Friday estimated that by keeping the air conditioner at the default (factory) temperature settings, which is at 24 degree Celsius, as much as 20 billion units, worth Rs 10,000 crores annually can be conserved.

The Government agency issued the guidelines for optimum temperature settings for air conditioners to major commercial establishments with the objective of conserving as much as 24 per cent of energy consumption.

"If about half (50percent) the consumers adopt such recommendations, this would result in about 10 billion units of electricity, which is equivalent to a reduction of 8.2 Million tonnes of CO2per year," an official statement of BEE said.

It also estimated that by increasing the temperature of a room by one degree Celsius, about six per cent electricity could be saved. "Typically, a room's temperature is set between 20-21 degree Celsius whereas, as per standard comfort conditions, ideal temperature is 24-25 degree Celsius. Considering change from 20 degree Celsius to 24 degree Celsius, there is potential to increase at least 4 degrees Celsius, which will lead to savings of about 24 per cent of electricity," it added. It further stated that the Guidelines had been recommended to major commercial establishments such as Airports, Hotels, Shopping Malls, Offices and Government Buildings (Ministries and attached offices, State Government and Public-Sector Undertakings). It also said that countries like the US and Japan had already put in such regulations, saying that Japan introduced a default setting for air conditioners at 28 degrees Celsius, while states like California in the US have enforced limits on lowering the air condition beyond 26 degrees Celsius. (ANI)