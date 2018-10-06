ACB conducting raids at six locations in Karnataka

[India], Oct 6 (ANI): The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) is conducting raids at six locations of two government officials in Karnataka's Belagavi and Bagalkot cities in connection with disproportionate assets cases.

Raids are underway at three locations belonging to Chandragouda B. Patil, Assistant Conservator of Forests in Belagavi's Khanpur Division.

In Bagalkot, raids are underway at three locations belonging to Chidanand B Minchinal, an Assistant Executive Engineer in the Drinking Water Department of Bagalkot division.

Further details in the matter are awaited. (ANI)