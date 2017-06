[India], June 19 (ANI): The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday conducted raids at various places belonging to Gajuwaka sub-registrar D. Venkayya.

On investigation, gold, land documents, and Rs. 42,000 were found.

Venkayya was already arrested by the ACB in 2011.

The raids are on at Visakhapatnam, Tirupati and Rajamundary.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)