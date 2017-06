[India] June 13 (ANI): The Telangana Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday raided over 10 places, including Kukatpally sub-registrar Rachakonda Srinivas Rao and his close associates' properties and houses in Hyderabad.

During the raid, key documents and other incriminating material were seized.

Rao, along with two others, was arrested by the Hyberabad Police a few days ago in connection with the multi-crore Miyapur land scam. (ANI)