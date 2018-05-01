Acceptance of all faith is only way to peace: Rajnath

[India], May 1 (ANI): Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday expressed concern over the rise in violence in the name of religion, and said that respect and acceptance of all faith is the only way of ensuring peace of harmony in the age of growing religious crisis and conflict.

"The world today is increasingly witnessing violence, division and hostility in the name of religion. It is a cause of grave concern for us," Singh said.

"I firmly believe that ancient Indian thought of respect and acceptance of all faith is the only way of ensuring peace of harmony in the age of growing religious crisis and conflict," he added.

Singh was inaugurating the civic reception in Thiruvananthapuram accorded to honour Philipose Mar Chrysostom Mar Thoma Valiya Metropolitan on completion of 100 years of age. At the event, he praised Mar Thoma as an inspiration to the people of Kerala, the Christian community, as well as entire India. Singh hailed India as a land where religious freedom has been exercised for centuries and a country which has a long standing tradition of religious freedom, compassion and tolerance. He further added, "I have no hesitation in accepting the fact that almost every government in this country has been tolerant towards all religions and faith." Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan presided over the function. Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Prof. P.J. Kurien, Minister for Tourism and Co-operation Kadakampally Surendran, Leader of Opposition Shri. Ramesh Chennithala, Shashi Tharoor (MP), V. Muraleedharan (MP), Mayor V.K. Prashanth and a host of other dignitaries including Philipose Mar Chrysostom Mar Thoma Valiya Metropolitan were present on the occasion. Earlier in the day, the Home Minister inaugurated the 19th Navaoli Jyothirdinam celebrations at Santigiri Ashram in Thiruvananthapuram. Speaking on the occasion, Rajnath Singh lauded the activities of Santigiri Ashram for spreading spirituality as well as taking care of comprehensive healthcare of the society. Singh offered floral tributes at the lotus Parnasala at Santigiri Ashram and interacted with Ashram inmates. Bahrain Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Khalid Bin Abdullah Al Khalifa was the chief guest at the function. (ANI)