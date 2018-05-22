Accident bureau to probe Alliance Air's overshooting incident

[India], May 22 (ANI): Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) on Tuesday said they will be taking over the investigation of Alliance Air flight's overshooting incident.

The incident took place on May 21 at 5.29 pm, when the aircraft of Alliance Air, a subsidiary of Air India, arriving from Mumbai overshot the runway by 117 meters during landing at the Shirdi airport.

Up to 70 passengers who were on board had a narrow escape.

According to media reports, aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will also investigate the matter separately. (ANI)