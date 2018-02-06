Acclaimed Malayalam poet attacked, abused by right wing activists

Thiruvananthapuram: Poet Kureepuzha Sreekumar was allegedly attacked by a group of right-wing supporters at Kottukal near Kadakkal, on Monday evening.

At least six people including a Panchayat member have been arrested in connection with the attack.

The poet who was attending the anniversary celebrations of Kairali Library, near Kottukal, is said to have delivered an address mocking right-wing politics and activism.

He was returning after addressing a cultural meeting at a local library when a group of people blocked his car, threatened him, and showered abuses on him.

As he was about to return, a group of people allegedly blocked his way and verbally abused him. While there were reports that the poet was jostled and shoved by the group, the police ruled out the same and added that 'the miscreants only shouted at him'. "It was his speech at the event that provoked them. No one manhandled him. Only abusive words and curses were hurled against him. The poet was immediately rescued by the organisers," said a police officer with the Kadakkal police station. Meanwhile, the poet is said to have filed a complaint with the police. The Chief Minister's Office directed Kollam Rural SP B Asokan to inquire into the incident and take strict action against miscreants.