Accommodation of dates a tradition: BJP on Winter Session

New Delhi: The BJP on Tuesday ridiculed the Congress' charge as "chorus of baseless allegations" that the government is deliberately delaying the Winter Session of Parliament, saying accommodation of dates between an election campaign and the session is an established tradition in Indian polity.

The ruling party also hit out at Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Mallikarjun Kharge for criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for using Defence Ministry's planes for election purposes and also for calling him "Brahma".

"Congress' love for parliament is a pleasant surprise. We all know about (Congress Vice President) Rahul Gandhi's presence in parliament," Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told reporters at a press conference at the Bharatiya Janata Party headquarters.

"It was Congress which staged walkout from both Houses of Parliament when the government was ready to discuss the issue of demonetisation."

He added that the Congress boycotted the midnight session of parliament convened for the launch of Goods and Services Tax.

"The Congress ran away from meaningful debate be it demonetisation or GST. Congress' record is well known," he said.

Justifying the delay in Winter Session, Prasad said: "It has been the established tradition of Indian politics to accommodate the dates between election campaign and session."

On allegations by Azad that Modi uses Defence Ministry planes and helicopters for election campaigning, he said: "If Indira Gandhi uses defence planes or helicopters for election purposes, it's okay.

"Former Prime Ministers Rajiv Gandhi and Manmohan Singh can use defence planes for five years and 10 years respectively but they have problems that why Narendra Modi is using defence planes and helicopters for election purposes."

"A Delhi High Court order which was later affirmed by Supreme Court has clear said that since the Prime Minister is an SPG protectee and he has the right to use the planes and helicopters of Defence Ministry even during elections," he said.

Slamming Kharge for his remarks against Modi in which he described him as "Brahma" the creator, Prasad said: "Yes, Modi is creator of New India."

Earlier on the day, Congress leaders Azad, Kharge and Anand Sharma addressed a press conference at party headquarters and levelled a series of allegations on the government from delaying Winter Session of parliament to use of defence aircraft by Prime Minister for election purpose.