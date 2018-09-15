Accused Bishop stepping down is first win: NCW

[India], Sep 15 (ANI): National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma on Saturday termed reports of Jalandhar Bishop Mulakkal stepping down as the first win in the Kerala nun rape case.

Commenting on the latest development in the case, NCW chief told ANI, "I have heard some reports that the accused Bishop has stepped down and this shows we are moving in the right direction. We have won for the first time in this long battle against that Bishop. He was till now not even stepping down in spite of everybody's effort. The High Court has given some more days to the police in this case and let us see what they come up with. After that, if things are not proper, we will again intervene."

Earlier in the day, the Jalandhar-based bishop, Franco Mulakkal, who is accused of raping a nun multiple times in Kerala, stepped down from his post and handed over his charge to a senior priest. In a written communication addressed to the members of the Diocese, Bishop Mulakkal announced that Father Joseph Thekkumkattil, Dean of Tanda Deanery and Father Subin Thekkedathu, Parochial Vicar of St. Mary's Church of Tanda, will step in for the Bishop in addition to their present roles. Further speaking on another incident related to a viral video in which a Delhi woman was seen getting brutally thrashed by a man, the NCW chief said, "We had spoken to the concerned Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP). They informed us that the accused has been arrested. This quick action is what is needed. There are culprits and criminals everywhere but after a crime happens then the best action is that police should give quick relief to the victim. In this case, the government had taken a great step by intervening; we also intervened and the police acted fast." The accused, who is the son of a Delhi police officer was arrested on Friday after the victim filed a rape complaint against him. (ANI)