Accused doesn't seem like 'normal human being': DGP in Rajasthan love-jihad case

[India], Dec 7 (ANI): Rajasthan Director General of Police (DGP) OP Galhotra on Thursday termed the incident of a man burnt alive over alleged love-jihad in Rajsamand as a 'brutal crime' and said the prima facie reports cited the man seen in the video was not a 'normal human being'.

DGP Galhotra said the police were committed to bring justice to the people and would not let such elements disturb the peace of the region.

"This is a brutal crime. Prima facie it does not look like this is done by a normal human being," DGP Galhotra told the reporters here.

He said that in the wake of the incident, an SIT was formed and the main perpetrator, who was visible in the video has been arrested. A further interrogation is being conducted in this matter. Earlier in the day, Rajasthan Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria termed the video as gut wrenching and assured stringent action against the perpetrator. The incident came to light after the perpetrator of the crime allegedly filmed the incident on Dev heritage road in Rajnagar area of Rajsamand and uploaded it on social media yesterday. (ANI)