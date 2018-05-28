Accused media groups respond to Cobrapost 'Operation 136' sting

New Delhi: Days after Cobrapost, a website that is known for sting operations, ran a detailed series on how several media outlets had agreed to run campaigns to promote Hindutva ahead of the 2019 general election, and favour a political party, for crores in payout, some of the accused media houses responded to the allegations.

In its response, The Times Group called the sting operation a “case of doctoring of content and falsification.”

A spokesperson for Bennett, Coleman and Co. Ltd (BCCL) stated that Cobrapost had “maliciously not put forth the true facts regarding the episode”, to mislead the public and to ‘fabricate a scandal’.

"Another alarming aspect is the one-sided narrative Cobrapost wishes to peddle against reputed media organisations by way of portraying the entire episode as one with a communal dimension. Innocuous marketing discussions about TV serials and sponsorship of programmes like the Ramayana and Mahabharata have been shown by Cobrapost to be propagation or denouncement of a specific religion. This is nothing but a malicious allegation made about purely legitimate entertainment activities," the statement said. The New Indian Express One of the videos purportedly featured a senior managerial executive at The New Indian Express (TNIE) agreeing to the idea of running certain campaigns proposed by the Cobrapost journalist in the form of advertorials. "It is a clear case of a proposed advertisement campaign and on multiple occasions during the conversation, references have been made only to carrying 'advertisements'. To paint it otherwise is being dishonest," TNIE stated. India Today India TV refuted the allegations and called the video 'doctored', adding that it would take legal action against the reporter and the media outlet. "At the outset, we vehemently deny the portrayal of India Today Group as a media house that will compromise its editorial integrity. It has never happened in the past and there is no question of it ever happening. In fact, in the meeting with our senior management, your reporter was told in no uncertain terms that the Group will not do anything unethical, and that any advertising creative that divides the country on religious or caste lines will not be acceptable, and will not be aired on our channels. However, in your video posted online, this has not been adequately reflected and has distorted the truth," the statement said. "It is clear that the said broadcast is out of context and has been manipulated with clear intention to sully, tarnish, disparage, discredit and to running down an otherwise impeccable standing and reputation of the India Today Group. You are hereby called upon to immediately stop and suspend the broadcast regarding the India Today Group otherwise we will be left with no option to pursue strict civil and criminal remedies against you," it added.