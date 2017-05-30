Accused should have been framed with charges, not given 'bail': AIMPLB

[India], May 30 (ANI): Hours after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stalwarts L. K Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharati appeared before a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court for framing of charges in the Babri Masjid demolition case, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) asserting that the court should not have granted bail to them, and instead, should have framed them with charges.

Speaking to ANI, AIMPLB member Zafaryab Jilani, "The grant of bail is not unexpected. In this case whosoever is the accused, they have all been granted bail. And in such cases, the accused are not seen behind the bars. Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharati have been in many other similar cases too and were also granted bail then. The main thing required is the framing of charges which the court should have taken up."

Resonating similar views, former Samajwadi Party leader Kamal Farooqui stated that serious charges of conspiracy have been framed and justice should be given soon. "It is something that should have happened earlier, but better late than never. After this outcome, it has sent several questions on this matter. I personally feel that the BJP would be doing a great job to itself if they follow the same kind of principles which they were earlier asking for by the other parties. Serious charges of conspiracy have been framed and justice should be given soon," Farooqui told ANI. Earlier this day, all the accused were granted bail by the Special Central Bureau of Investigation (SBI) Court in Lucknow. However, the court rejected the discharge petition and said charges would be framed against them. The mosque was demolished by Hindu Karsevaks on December 6, 1992 in Ayodhya. The country witnessed massive riots in which over 2000 people were killed. Two FIRs were filed after the disputed structure was demolished- Crime no. 197 deals with actual "demolition of the mosque by karsevaks." Crime no. 198 named L.K. Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and others for 'communal' speeches before the demolition. The Hindus claim that it is the birthplace of Lord Rama where a mosque was built in 1528-29 CE (935 AH) by Mir Baqi. Since the mosque was built on orders of the Mughal Emperor Babur, it was named Babri Masjid. Before it was demolished in 1992, the Nirmohi Akhara had forcefully occupied the Babri Masjid in 1853 saying it was Ram Janmabhoomi (Birth place of Lord Rama). (ANI)