Achal Kumar Joti appointed as next CEC

New Delhi: Former Gujarat chief secretary Achal Kumar Joti has been appointed as the next Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) on Tuesday. He has succeeded Nasim Zaidi.

Joti will take charge as the CEC on July 6.

Joti retired as the Gujarat Chief Secretary in January 2013. He was also the Secretary in the Industry, Revenue and Water Supply Departments in the State.

Joti, a 1975-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, had joined the three-member Commission as an Election Commissioner on May 8, 2015. (ANI)