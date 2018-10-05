Acid attack injures woman in Ambala

[India], Oct 5 (ANI): A woman in Haryana's Ambala city on Thursday got badly injured after two bike-borne men threw acid on her.

The complete incident was caught on a CCTV camera installed in front of the road where the gruesome incident took place .

The 31-yr-old lady was walking on the road when two masked men riding a bike threw acid on her face. She was rushed to the Civil Hospital, from where she was referred to PGI, Chandigarh.

Dr. Sanjay from the civil hospital termed her condition as very serious and told ANI, "The lady was brought to the hospital by her husband. She has received 60% burn injuries. Her right eye, face, abdomen, and both legs have been damaged. Her condition is serious. We have referred her to PGI, Chandigarh".

Police is examining the CCTV footage to get the details of the attackers. An official investigating the case said, "The lady was attacked on Thursday evening. She works in the labor department and was walking on the road when two bike-borne men attacked her. We are investigating the CCTV footage and are trying to find more details of the attackers." (ANI)