Acid attack occurred during security shift change for victim: Lucknow ADG

[India], July 02 (ANI): Lucknow Additional Director General (ADG) Abhay Kumar Prasad said that the acid attack on the woman occurred during the shift change of two gunners, who were appointed for her security following previous attacks on her life.

"She used to live in a working women hostel. The incident took place inside the hostel premises. After the previous incidents, two gunners were appointed for her. The attack took place at the shift changing time of gunner. Nobody saw any outsider entering the hostel," Prasad told ANI.

He further said that so far no FIR has been registered but her husband has been informed about the incident and assured that the case will be investigated properly.

"The medical report has not been given yet. The enquiry will be done. So far no FIR has been registered. Her husband has been informed. Our team is on the spot and whatever information we will get like CCTV footage and other information then we will enquiry according to that," he added.

The victim was admitted to the Lucknow Trauma Centre and is in a critical condition, the police said.

The acid attack victim, whom Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met in the hospital a few months back, again faced the same brutal act in Uttar Pradesh's Aliganj on Saturday.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister had earlier given a cheque of Rs. one lakh as compensation to the victim's husband. He also directed the police officials to immediately nab the accused and take strict action against the guilty.

The Dalit victim was attacked by the same group of suspects, marking the fourth such attack on her.

She was forced to drink a 'corrosive liquid' by unidentified persons, on train while she was returning to Lucknow from her village.

She was gang-raped earlier in 2008 and a case was registered in this regard in Unchahar town of Raebareli district. She was first attacked with acid in 2011 followed by other serious attacks again in 2011, twice in 2012 and another in 2013. (ANI)