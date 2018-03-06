Acid Attack: victim admitted in hospital, accused nabbed

[India] Mar. 06 (ANI): A school girl has been admitted to a hospital on Tuesday after she fell victim to an acid attack in Patna.

Police authorities said that the reason behind the attack was because of a one-sided affair, which the girl had rejected earlier.

The vicitm has been admitted to Patna Medical College Hospital (PMCH) for adequate treatment, while the accused, Sonu has been arrested on Tuesday within 12 hours of the incident.

It so happened that when the girl, who was walking down the street with her maternal uncle, was attacked by Sonu while travelling with his friend on a bike.

Earlier in March this year, two men and one woman allegedly threw acid on two female boxers in Meerut who were in their way to practice. (ANI)