Acid attack victim who met CM Yogi, attacked again

[India] July 1 (ANI): The horrifying picture of Uttar Pradesh's statutory system was witnessed today where an acid attack victim, whom Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met in the hospital a few months back, again faced the same brutal act in Uttar Pradesh's Aliganj.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister had earlier given a cheque of Rs. one lakh as compensation to the victim's husband.

He also directed the police officials to immediately nab the accused and initiate strict action against the guilty.

The Dalit victim was attacked by the same group of suspects, marking the fourth such attack on her. She was forced to drink a 'corrosive liquid' by unidentified persons, on train while she was returning to Lucknow from her village. She was gang-raped earlier in 2008 and a case was registered in this regard in Unchahar town of Raebareli district. She was first acid attacked in 2011 followed by other serious attacks again in 2011, twice in 2012 and another in 2013. This phenomenon not only indicates Uttar Pradesh Police's sincerity, but it is a message that the culprits are becoming more complacent in the province. (ANI)