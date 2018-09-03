Acid thrown on Congress workers in Karnataka

Karnataka: Eight people injured in an acid attack on the victory procession of winning Congress candidate Inayatullah Khan in Tumkur. #KarnatakaLocalBodyElections pic.twitter.com/EKnHMo8Vy6

"Today when Congress candidate won the election, his supporters started taking out victory procession, someone within the crowd sprayed some liquid on the crowd, few people felt little allergic and were taken to hospital. Doctor said liquid might be some low intensity acid like bathroom cleaner. All 10 people had minor injuries. Police is investigating the case, so far nobody has been arrested and no one has lodged the complaint," said Tumkur's SP.

As of 12.50 pm, Congress had won 905 of the 2,709 seats. JD(S) was on second place with 364 seats, and independent candidates won 195 seats. The results of the Urban Local Body elections are being seen as a pointer to the performance of the coalition government of the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) in the state ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2019.